Two people accused of stealing $5K, hundreds of lottery tickets in Atlanta arrested

ATLANTA — Two people who were wanted in connection with a business burglary in Atlanta were arrested.

Police say the burglary happened on Jan. 5 where hundreds of lottery tickets and thousands of dollars were stolen.

The suspects, identified as 28-year-old Martell Johnson and 31-year-old Gabrielle Murray, were arrested during a traffic stop.

In the body cam footage of the arrests released by police, Murray can be heard asking an officer, “Why am I being arrested?”

Police say one of the suspects was seen cashing some of the stolen lottery tickets at a different store on the same day. During the traffic stop, officers recovered approximately 315 lottery tickets from the vehicle, along with roughly $5,000 in cash.

Johnson and Murray were charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Felony Theft by Taking.