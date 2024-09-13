Two men injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Police in southwest Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Campbellton Road after reports of a person who was shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his leg. He was rushed to the hospital.

Officers say they received information that a 22-year-old man had arrived to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine what led up to the shooting.