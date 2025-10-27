Two brothers sentenced to life in prison for deadly Gwinnett County nightclub shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two brothers have been sentenced to life in prison plus five years for the 2021 shooting death of a man outside a Lawrenceville nightclub.

A Gwinnett County jury found 25-year-old Deavian Netters and his 24-year-old brother, Julian, guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and gun charges in the killing of 37-year-old Shaquon McKensey.

Prosecutors say the incident began as an argument inside a hookah lounge where McKensey, who was visiting from Gainesville, was celebrating a birthday with friends. The dispute escalated outside, where Deavian Netters shot McKensey with an assault rifle.

Investigators later linked DNA evidence from the trigger of the rifle to Deavian Netters. Both brothers fled the scene but were later arrested and convicted.

