Three people injured after shooting at Forest Park basketball tournament

FOREST PARK, GA — A weekend basketball tournament in Forest Park ended in violence after gunfire broke out, leaving three people injured.

Police say they were called to a gym on Hendrix Drive Saturday evening following reports of a shooting during the tournament. When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated inside the gym. At this time, police believe the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Forest Park Police Department.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story