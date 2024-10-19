Thief who broke into South Fulton home chased, shot by homeowner, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police say a homeowner chased the people who broke into his home and then got into a shootout with them.

Police said they were called out to Brookwood View just after 4 p.m. on Friday for calls that a home had been broken into as well as another call for someone who had been shot.

Investigators said the homeowner was home when several people broke into his house and started stealing things.

After the thieves left, the homeowner got into his car and chased after them.

The chase ended in a crash and as the homeowner and the thieves got out of their cars, police said they started shooting at each other, and one of the thieves was hit by a bullet.

Investigators said the thief who was shot, ran to a home under construction along Inkberry Drive where they asked two construction workers if they could wash their hands.

The wounded thief was later found by officers hiding inside a closet of the home under construction.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case, but police said they are working to locate the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Fulton police.



















