Teens arrested in deadly Atlanta high school graduation party shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police on Friday confirmed the arrests of two teenagers in connection to a shooting at an unauthorized graduation party in late May that left 16-year-old Bre’asia Powell dead.

19-year-old Willie Dennis was arrested Thursday night. According to police, a traffic stop was conducted after officials obtained an arrest warrant for Dennis He was also wanted in Jackson County on a theft-related charge.

Willie Dennis

Police say another suspect is also being held in the Powell murder. On June 16, investigators also charged 18-year-old Jaquan Withers with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Wither was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Powell was shot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta just before 2:30 a.m. on May 28. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A little later, officers said a 16-year-old boy checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined that it was from the same incident. His identity has not been released.









©2023 Cox Media Group