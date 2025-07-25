Teen killed, five others injured in southeast Atlanta park shooting

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old boy is dead and five others are injured after dozens of shots were fired during a cookout at Empire Park in southeast Atlanta late Thursday night.

Atlanta police say the shooting began at the park on Oak Drive, where officers found the teen fatally shot and a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. A short time later, three additional victims were discovered about a mile away on Mount Zion Road. Another injured person was found during a traffic stop.

“In total, we have a total of six people shot, one person is deceased,” said APD Captain Jeff Childers. “This is still an active investigation.”

Police believe multiple suspects and victims scattered from the park as shots rang out. No arrests have been made at this time.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, who grew up in the neighborhood, spoke with Channel 2 Action News at the scene.

“Emotional intelligence is the biggest thing that people are missing,” he said. “We always hear common sense ain’t that common. Right now, if people were to use common sense, they would know that we shouldn’t be taking each other’s lives.”

Lewis added this marks the second violent incident in the area in the past year and is calling for more action to prevent further violence.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to come forward.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story