Teen accused of killing another teen outside Lithonia IHOP sentenced to life in prison

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge teenager accused of fatally shooting another teen outside a metro Atlanta restaurant in July of 2023 was sentenced to life in prison.

Jakari Childs, 18, has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus six years in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jacob Johnson on July 15, 2023, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced on Wednesday.

Boston says Johnson was the best friend Childs’s ex-girlfriend, and worked with her at a IHOP on Panola Road in Lithonia. Officials say Childs came to the restaurant and when his ex-girlfriend told him to leave, he shot Johnson in the head.

Childs was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Pistol or Revolver by a Person Under 18 Years Old.

All three teens attended school together, officials say.