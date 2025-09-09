Suspected Mexican drug trafficker captured in Atlanta after decade on the run

ATLANTA — A man federal prosecutors call a major Mexican drug dealer is now in custody in Atlanta after more than a decade on the run.

Roberto Lopez faces charges of importing and distributing cocaine, along with money laundering. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta says Lopez spent years hiding in Mexico while allegedly moving tons of cocaine and millions of dollars through Atlanta and other U.S. cities.

Prosecutors also allege Lopez supplied machine guns and other weapons that fueled cartel violence in Mexico.

The case is part of a larger federal investigation known as Operation Take Back America.