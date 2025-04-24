Suspect on video claims to be ‘Door Dash driver’ to break into Covington apartment

COVINGTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera claiming to be a Door Dash delivery driver in an attempt to break into a Covington apartment.

Officers say there was an attempted home invasion at the Wellington Ridge Apartments on Wellington Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The person is seen on Ring camera surveillance video claiming to be Door Dash and attempted to open the door.

The person in the video is seen wearing a Gray colored face mask, Black gloves, Blank pants, tan shoes, and a Black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tesky at 678-625-5562.