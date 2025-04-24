Crime And Law

Suspect on video claims to be ‘Door Dash driver’ to break into Covington apartment

By Miles Montgomery
Suspect wearing mask tries to break into Covington apartment (Covington Police Department)
COVINGTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera claiming to be a Door Dash delivery driver in an attempt to break into a Covington apartment.

Officers say there was an attempted home invasion at the Wellington Ridge Apartments on Wellington Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The person is seen on Ring camera surveillance video claiming to be Door Dash and attempted to open the door.

The person in the video is seen wearing a Gray colored face mask, Black gloves, Blank pants, tan shoes, and a Black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tesky at 678-625-5562.

