Suspect arrested after mother of 4 murdered in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County murder suspect has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a mother of four at an apartment on Monday morning.

Mariana Vilchez, 26, was identified by her family as the victim of the homicide off Gwinnett Station Circle near Old Norcross Tucker Road.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 26-year-old Aaron Guillen of Norcross in connection to her death.

Guillen faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

It was around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning when police say they responded to a shots fired call and found the mother dead. Her family says she had four children.

The victim’s father said that his daughter was ready to leave her partner due to domestic violence.