Surveillance footage helps police identify, arrest burglary suspect in Atlanta

Atlanta police body camera footage shows officers arrest a burglary suspect following a break in that happened at a smoke shop last month.

On April 28, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop on Memorial Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a suspect wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt leaving the smoke shop.

The man, identified as Darius Taylor, ran into a wooded area to escape from police.

Police officials say the surveillance footage from the smoke shop helped officers identify Taylor. On May 1, he was arrested in the same clothes that he wore during the burglary, police add.

Taylor was arrested for burglary and breaking and entering.

"Multiple stolen items from the business were found in Mr. Taylor’s clothing and backpack," Atlanta police say.

Taylor was later taken to Fulton County jail without incident.

