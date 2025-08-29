Student arrested for bringing gun to school in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A student was arrested Friday after being accused of bringing a gun to a school in Gwinnett County.

In a letter sent to parents of Shiloh High School, school leaders call the incident “unacceptable.” The principal told parents the student responsible will be held fully accountable for their actions.

The student is accused of threatening another student.

School officials say they are grateful to students for coming forward with information. No one was injured and all students are safe.

The incident comes days after a deadly shooting tragedy in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the student, who was not identified, faces charges.