Crime And Law

Student arrested for bringing gun to school in Gwinnett County

By WSB Radio News Staff
A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.
(blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A student was arrested Friday after being accused of bringing a gun to a school in Gwinnett County.

In a letter sent to parents of Shiloh High School, school leaders call the incident “unacceptable.” The principal told parents the student responsible will be held fully accountable for their actions.

The student is accused of threatening another student.

School officials say they are grateful to students for coming forward with information. No one was injured and all students are safe.

The incident comes days after a deadly shooting tragedy in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the student, who was not identified, faces charges.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!