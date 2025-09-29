Crime And Law

South Fulton police search for burglary suspect

By Miles Montgomery
Nissan Titan wanted in connection to burglary in South Fulton (South Fulton Police Department)
SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred earlier this month.

According to investigators, a black Nissan Titan with Georgia tag RCM4917 was seen parked near a construction site on the 7800 block of Marie Way. Police say the site was later burglarized and multiple appliances were stolen.

Detectives are working to identify the individuals associated with the Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. F. Alves with the Criminal Investigations Division at (404) 771-9756.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

