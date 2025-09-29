South Fulton police search for burglary suspect

SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred earlier this month.

According to investigators, a black Nissan Titan with Georgia tag RCM4917 was seen parked near a construction site on the 7800 block of Marie Way. Police say the site was later burglarized and multiple appliances were stolen.

Detectives are working to identify the individuals associated with the Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. F. Alves with the Criminal Investigations Division at (404) 771-9756.