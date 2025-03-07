Son kills father, dies after jumping from DeKalb Co. apartment building, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after police in DeKalb County say a man fatally stabbed his father before jumping off the balcony of an apartment building on Thursday.

Police responded to an apartment complex along North Indian Creek Drive where they found a man lying in the parking lot with serious injuries.

Investigators say a man stabbed his father inside one of the units in the apartment building and the man later jumped from the balcony of the building.

Police did not release the identities of the victims.

Police are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.