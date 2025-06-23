Crime And Law

Residents warned about scammers who claim to be Sandy Springs police demanding money

By Miles Montgomery
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs are warning residents about scammers who are claiming to be police and demanding money.

The scammers claim to be police officers and call residents demanding money. They say if the residents don’t pay the money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

“Police will never call you and demand money or threaten arrest over the phone,” Sandy Springs police say.

If you receive this scam call, here is what to do:

• Hang up immediately.

• Do NOT send money, gift cards, or provide personal info.

• Report the call to your local police department.

Similar phone scams have been reported in Clayton County, and Fayette County.

