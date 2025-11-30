Pregnant teen identified in deadly Newton County car crash

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A pregnant woman killed in a suspected DUI crash in Newton County has been identified as 19-year-old Jaylah Donald.

Sources say the family confirmed Donald was the passenger in a Hyundai Sonata that was backing out of a driveway early Friday on Fairview Road in Covington when a BMW slammed into the passenger side. The crash killed Donald and her unborn son.

State troopers say the driver of the Sonata was life-flighted to a hospital. The BMW driver was also hurt and, according to investigators, showed signs of impairment at the scene.

Both drivers are facing charges.