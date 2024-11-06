Crime And Law

Police warn South Fulton park visitors after man, his baby robbed at gunpoint

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are searching for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at Campbellton Creek Nature Park on Plummer Road.

According to police, four suspects wearing masks pointed a gun at the victim and his baby.

The suspects got away with $100 and a handgun from the victim.

South Fulton officials believe the suspects used three vehicles and were armed with two handguns and a rifle.

The South Fulton Police Department urges all its citizens to use caution when visiting the park and to remain aware of their surroundings.

If you see anything suspicious call 911 or the South Fulton Police Department’s non-emergency line at 470-809-7300.

