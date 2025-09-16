Police searching for shoplifting suspects in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for three female suspects who are accused of shoplifting in Henry County on three different occasions.

The female suspects entered the Sam’s Club located at the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough on Aug. 29, Sept. 2, and Sept. 5 and shoplifted items.

They are accused of shoplifting EcoFlow River 2 Pro devices and 45-watt solar panels from the store before driving away in a black Kia K5.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identification of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective D. Vos at 770-288-8270, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.