Police in New York help Gwinnett Co. police arrest man wanted for 2022 murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was wanted in connection to a 2022 murder in Gwinnett County was arrested, thanks to a collaborative effort with the New York Police Department.

The New York Police Department contacted Gwinnett County police in December and told them that a man they were investigating for a different crime may have been involved in the murder of 44-year-old Matthew Jones in September 2022.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in December 2024, the New York City Police Department contacted the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit about Hill.

“Through a collaborative investigation between our Homicide Detectives and the New York Police, authorities identified the suspect as Delano Hill, 20, of Suwanee.

Hill was arrested last week at his Suwanee home.

He is being held without bond on charges of aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder at Gwinnett County Jail.