Police make another arrest in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in January

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Police have made another arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta in January.

On Thursday, Atlanta police arrested Kamari White in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on Jan. 29 at 1965 Rambling Dr. SW.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

In February, detectives identified another shooting suspect as 24-year-old Jeremiah Oliver.

He was later transported to the Fulton County Jail and faces Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to commit armed robbery charges.

White was transported from the Coweta County Jail to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

