Police lift shelter-in-place order after armed robbery near Emory University

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Emory University community was told to shelter in place for a few hours on Saturday morning, according to WSBTV.

Emory police say that just after 8:15 a.m., they were alerted to a possible armed robbery at the CVS in Emory Point, an apartment and retail complex near the university’s campus.

Emory police, Atlanta police and DeKalb County police searched the area for suspects, but didn’t find anyone.

Just before 10:15 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted, officials said.

“We know that incidents like these can be upsetting and stressful. Please remember that Emory has a variety of resources available to support you,” Emory Police Chief Burt Buchtinec said in a statement. “Our top priority will always be the safety and security of the Emory community.”