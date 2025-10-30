Police investigating deadly shooting during alleged apartment break-in

COVINGTON, GA — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into an apartment in Covington.

Investigators say the shooting happened at the Magnolia Heights Apartments near Jackson Highway. According to police, a guest of a resident fired the fatal shot after the apparent intruder tried to enter the apartment.

The suspect was later pronounced dead. Covington police have not released any names and have not said whether any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covington police.