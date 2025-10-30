Police investigate deadly shooting between father and son in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his own son early Thursday morning in Buckhead.

Investigators say the father went to an apartment complex on Pharr Road to try to defuse an argument between his son and his son’s girlfriend. However, police say the situation escalated when the father and son began arguing in the parking lot, ending in gunfire.

The son died at the scene. Detectives are questioning the father as they work to determine whether any charges will be filed.