Police investigate 2 ‘connected’ Marietta shootings that left several people injured

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police confirmed two shootings that left several people injured in April were connected.

On April 19, police say four people were shot while walking on Natchez Trace near the intersection of Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

On April 21, officers responded to a report of two teens shot near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road around 1:30 p.m.

Police say 17-year-old Xavier Ivan Moreno was involved with both shootings, and that the shootings “were between members of two “non-traditional hybrid neighborhood gangs.”

Police say 17-year-old Jemaaree Marion of Marietta, seventeen-year-old Jordan Almestica of Marietta, and 20-year-old Isiah Sexton of Marietta, along with one juvenile each facing four felony charges of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder.

The three adults have been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and the juvenile is in custody at the Cobb County Youth Detention Center, police add.

Police are not releasing the names of the gangs involved due to gang culture, seeking notoriety.

The two shooting investigations remain ongoing.