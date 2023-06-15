Police: Georgia teen rescued after suspected sex trafficker lures her to hotel

A Hall County teenager has been rescued from a suspected West Coast sex trafficker who flew to Georgia after luring her in through social media.

It was Saturday-morning panic when a 14-year-old’s family discovered she’d vanished from her Hall County home overnight with no warning. Police say the teen climbed into an Uber, a ride that would take her a man more than twice her age.

“She was a home-schooled child, she hung out with her siblings, had a good childhood, good home life...just was not common for her to leave like that,” Oakwood Police Sgt. Chris Campbell tells WSB Radio.

With the help of the girl’s family, investigators pinged the girl’s cell phone on the Wi-Fi of a College Park hotel. Police raided the room and rescued her.

“She’s very glad to get back home,” says Campbell.

A 29-year-old man from California is under arrest with accusations that include sexual assault. More arrests could be forthcoming.









