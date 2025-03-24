Physical altercation leads to shooting in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after an altercation led to a shooting in northeast Atlanta late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue after reports of a shooting around 11:40 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown.

According to investigators, a male was being “disrespectful towards a group of females.” After the victim intervened, a physical altercation occurred and the victim was shot.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Police are searching for the shooter.