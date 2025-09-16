Crime And Law

Officer injured after suspects crash into police car outside a DeKalb County Home Depot

By Ashley Simmons
Theft suspects arrested after crash involving DeKalb police
By Ashley Simmons

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a crash outside a Home Depot on Lawrenceville Highway near North Druid Hills Road that left a DeKalb County officer injured.

Authorities say officers were responding to a theft call when the suspects drove toward a patrol car, colliding with it. One officer was hurt in the crash but is expected to be OK.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while another fled on foot before being captured a short time later. Police have not released the suspects’ names.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

