Crime And Law

Off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed identified, suspect arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett (left), and murder suspect Eric Sumner (right) (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — An off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified by officials.

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett was killed and her teenage son is recovering after a shooting that stemmed from a domestic argument on Saturday.

Authorities say Tuitt-Bartlett was found dead in an upstairs bedroom at the Villages of Shakerag subdivision.

Her teenage son managed to escape the home and seek help from a neighbor, telling them his mother and her boyfriend were arguing when the man pulled out a gun. The teen was rushed to a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Eric Sumner of Suwanee, fled the scene. A brief chase along I-75 in Monroe County ended with his arrest. He has since been taken into custody and will be transported back to Forsyth County to face charges.

“Master Deputy Tuitt-Bartlett served our community for nearly 20 years with unwavering dedication, compassion, and integrity, truly embodying the core values of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Her commitment to protecting and serving made a lasting impact on all who had the honor of knowing and working alongside her,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said. “Her loss is deeply felt throughout our agency and the entire community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate Master Deputy Tuitt-Bartlett’s life and the legacy of service she leaves behind. She will never be forgotten.”

Sumner faces multiple charges including murder and two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit murder.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story

