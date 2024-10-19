North Dakota murder suspect captured in Atlanta

ATLANTA — U.S. Marshals and Atlanta police found a man wanted for a murder that happened more than 1,300 miles away in North Dakota.

Leo Dartoe, 34, was arrested on Friday in Atlanta for the August 23 murder of 35-year-old Sampson Bleh in Fargo, North Dakota.

In the hours after the shooting, Fargo police said a person of interest had been detained. It’s unclear if that person was Dartoe.

During a news conference after the shooting, Captain William Ahlfeldt was asked about officers surrounding two buildings in the area with guns drawn. Ahlfeldt said officers later learned no suspects were in those buildings.

Fargo police say Dartoe and Bleh knew one another, but didn’t comment on how.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

Atlanta police have not commented on where Dartoe was found and arrested.

He’s currently being held in the Fulton County Jail while he awaits extradition to North Dakota.