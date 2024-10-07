Neighbors calling in tips lead to drug bust, Georgia man’s arrest

A Jackson County man is now facing drug charges after people in the area got suspicious about his activities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they’ve arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Armand, of Maysville, on several drug and gun charges.

They say they began looking into Armand after citizens started complaining about suspected drug dealing in the area.

On Oct. 1, the GBI, Commerce police and agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office searched Armand’s apartment and found a large amount of drugs.

Inside, they found MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, THC concentrate, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also seized three guns from the home.

Armand was charged with possession of MDMA, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.