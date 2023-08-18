Nearly 20 arrested in Georgia drug trafficking network raid, 3 still at large

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of nearly 20 individuals accused of being part of a large drug trafficking network based in Georgia.

According to officials, authorities surrounded homes across Cook County early Thursday and arrested 18 of 21 individuals charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

During the investigation, FBI agents determined the drug trafficking network originated in Adel.

All 21 individuals have been named in a newly unsealed federal indictment. Officials added that the indictment includes additional charges for each defendant, including two charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The following are the 18 defendants who have been arrested:

Mitchell Brown, 37, Adel, Ga.

Rosa Lee Simmons, 43, Adel, Ga.

Christopher Martin, 53, Adel, Ga.

Larkem Hayes, 35, Adel, Ga.

Tyrone McCormick, 51, Adel, Ga.

Willie Keeley, 50, Adel, Ga.

Bobby Kaiser, 52, Adel, Ga.

Willie Brown, 41, Adel, Ga.

Carla McNorton, 54, Adel, Ga.

Justin Thompson, 36, Adel, Ga.

Calvin Smith, 55, Adel, Ga.

Yardley Payne, 55, Adel, Ga.

Lyric Linder, 27, Adel, Ga.

Calvin Smith Jr, 34, Tifton, Ga.

Harold Gray, 53, Adel, Ga.

Vernando Henley, 42, Valdosta, Ga.

Joe Smith, 54, Axson, Ga.

Amjed Hajjaj, 41, Dinuba, Calif.

The following are the defendants who remain at large:

Maria Graham, 43, Adel, Ga.

Eddie Harley, 34, Riverview Fla.

Charles Dunwoody, 44, Hollywood, Calif.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the defendants who remain at large is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI

©2023 Cox Media Group