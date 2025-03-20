Motorcyclist faces charges after popping wheelies, speeding in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old Grayson man faces multiple charges after police say he was popping wheelies, driving reckless and speeding in Gwinnett County last month.

On Feb. 27, officers noticed a motorcyclist popping wheelies on I-85. After trying to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclist, identified as Nicolas Stephens, sped off on to Pleasant Hill Road. Dash camera footage shows officers chasing the motorcyclist at different points.

Gwinnett County police say the aviation unit assisted to track Stephens speeding towards Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Gwinnett County police aviation unit tracking motorcyclist speeding (Gwinnett County)

Stephens drove towards a Lawrenceville area storage facility before being taken into custody by Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lawrenceville police.

Stephens was charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude police. He also had six additional traffic violations, police add.