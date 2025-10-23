Mother sentenced to prison in connection to death of her son

COBB COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta mother was sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection to the death of her two-year-old son.

Officials say 22-year-old Jocelyn Romero informed officers that her son choked on a piece of raisin bread in December of 2023.

Investigators later learned the toddler’s blood tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl and the drug was discovered inside Romero’s Smyrna home.

Romero entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to second degree murder and drug related charges.