Crime And Law

Mother sentenced to prison in connection to death of her son

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jocelyn Romero
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta mother was sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection to the death of her two-year-old son.

Officials say 22-year-old Jocelyn Romero informed officers that her son choked on a piece of raisin bread in December of 2023.

Investigators later learned the toddler’s blood tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl and the drug was discovered inside Romero’s Smyrna home.

Romero entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to second degree murder and drug related charges.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!