More than $28K stolen from southwest Atlanta business

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a burglary worth thousands of dollars at a southwest Atlanta business early Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a break-in around 5:45 a.m. near the 2800 block of Campbellton Road. Upon arrival, they observed a large hole in the rear wall of the building. No suspects or victims were on scene.

Inside, officers found a damaged safe and money scattered on the floor. The business owner reported that approximately $28,803 in cash had been stolen.

Police say two male suspects exited a silver Toyota Camry with the license plate CZB9958. One suspect was cutting into the wall while the other acted as a lookout. After gaining entry, the suspects stole cash from the safe and drove off.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

