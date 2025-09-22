Marietta man arrested after SWAT standoff over unpaid cab fare

MARIETTA, GA — A Marietta man is behind bars after refusing to pay his cab fare and pulling a gun on the driver, sparking a SWAT standoff, according to police.

Marietta police said 40-year-old Jevelious Bryant hired a taxi to take him to a home on Carolyn Street. When the cab arrived, Bryant refused to pay and pulled out a handgun.

“The suspect pointed a gun at him, causing him to run away and abandon his car,” said Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy.

The driver called police, who obtained a search warrant and brought in SWAT officers. Bryant was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

He is now facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story