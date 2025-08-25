Crime And Law

Man and woman dead after domestic incident in Henry County

By Ashley Simmons
Police respond to Henry County home Police have surrounded a Henry County home on Ruby Lane for an investigation.
HENRY COUNTY — A man and woman are dead following a domestic incident in Henry County early Monday morning.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Onyx Drive in McDonough, where they found a woman dead inside. Investigators later tracked the suspect to a nearby residence.

Authorities say the SWAT team surrounded the home, but when they went inside, they discovered the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not released the names of the individuals involved.

