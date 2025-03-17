Man wanted for murder in Oklahoma captured in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department SWAT officers recently helped U.S. Marshals capture a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After obtaining a warrant, DeKalb County SWAT officers, as well as K-9 and Aerial Support arrested 40-year-old Jason Bowen at a motel on the 3700 block of Flat Shoals Road.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Bowen faces first degree murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tevin Goff.

Officers also arrested 34-year-old Trashawn Hick, Bowen’s girlfriend. Investigators say they found guns and drugs inside their motel room.

Hicks and Bowen were taken to DeKalb County Jail. Bowen has been turned over to U.S. Marshals, police say. He is expected to be brought to Oklahoma to face charges.