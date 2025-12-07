Crime And Law

Man wanted in Gwinnett double murder found driving in Tennessee

By WSB Radio News Staff
Javier Aragon Ruiz 2 found shot to death inside vehicle in Gwinnett neighborhood (Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man accused of killing two people and injuring another in Gwinnett County is now in custody after he was located in Tennessee, according to investigators.

Tennessee State Troopers found 54-year-old Javier Aragon Ruiz driving through the state and took him into custody. He is being held at the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gwinnett police say Ruiz is the suspect in two shootings that happened just minutes apart in Norcross and Lilburn, roughly two miles from each other.

Officers first responded to Windscape Village Lane in Norcross, where they found a man wounded and a witness at the scene. While they were still investigating, police were alerted to a second incident nearby.

At Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane in Lilb￼urn, officers discovered two people shot inside a car. Both were pronounced dead.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, detectives determined the two scenes were connected and identified Ruiz as the suspect. Police say he will face charges in Georgia.

Officials have not yet released further details as the investigation continues.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.

