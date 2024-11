ATLANTA — A man was stabbed at the King Memorial MARTA Station on Sunday night, Atlanta police said.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed at the station and then took him to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe that the stabbing was the result of a verbal dispute.

The victim has not been identified by police.

The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.