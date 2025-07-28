Crime And Law

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting in Lakewood

By Miles Montgomery
Shooting in parking lot of Lakewood Diner (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead in Lakewood on Friday.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Lakewood Diner on the 2800 block of Lakewood Avenue after reports of a shooting just before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say 24-year-old Corey Page was arrested and faces murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.

The identity of the victim was not released.

