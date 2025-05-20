Man faces murder charges in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in 2024

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in 2024.

Police arrested 45-year-old Derrick Dalton on Monday in connection to the shooting that happened on July 14 at 1572 Hardee St.

In November of 2024, police investigators said the victim died as a result of complications from the gunshot wound.

Dalton was taken to DeKalb County jail where he faces murder charges.

According to investigators, the victim was shot during an “escalated dispute” after a basketball kept landing in the victim’s property and striking his barbeque grill.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.