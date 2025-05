ATLANTA — A man was critically injured after being shot in Atlanta on Monday morning, Atlanta police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 500 Northside Cir. around 10:40 a.m.

Police were notified that a possible shooting victim was taken to Grady Hospital by a private vehicle.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.