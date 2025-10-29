Man critically hurt, child wounded in separate metro Atlanta shootings

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man critically injured and a child hurt Tuesday.

The first shooting happened in the 3200 block of Blazing Pine Knoll in Decatur. Blaine Clark with DeKalb Police says, “Officers arrived and found a man shot, he was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.” Investigators are now searching for the shooter and a motive.

A second, unrelated shooting occurred in Lithonia on High Trail Court, where police say an 11-year-old was shot inside a home. The child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Both cases remain under investigation.