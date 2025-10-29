Crime And Law

Man critically hurt, child wounded in separate metro Atlanta shootings

By WSB Radio News Staff
Crime tape
Crime scene: . (Kali9/iStock )
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man critically injured and a child hurt Tuesday.

The first shooting happened in the 3200 block of Blazing Pine Knoll in Decatur. Blaine Clark with DeKalb Police says, “Officers arrived and found a man shot, he was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.” Investigators are now searching for the shooter and a motive.

A second, unrelated shooting occurred in Lithonia on High Trail Court, where police say an 11-year-old was shot inside a home. The child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Both cases remain under investigation.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!