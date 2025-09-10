Crime And Law

Man convicted of murder escapes work detail in north Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Stacy Huggins (Georgia Department of Corrections)
By WSB Radio News Staff

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA — A man serving a life sentence for murder in Fulton County is on the run after walking away from a work detail in the Augusta area.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Stacy Huggins left his work site at the 4300 block of Wilson Road in Hephzibah on Sept. 4 and never returned.

Richmond County deputies are working with the Georgia Department of Corrections to search for him.

Huggins was in custody after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in 1990.

Anyone with information on Huggins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or dial 9-1-1.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!