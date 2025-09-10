Man convicted of murder escapes work detail in north Georgia

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA — A man serving a life sentence for murder in Fulton County is on the run after walking away from a work detail in the Augusta area.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Stacy Huggins left his work site at the 4300 block of Wilson Road in Hephzibah on Sept. 4 and never returned.

Richmond County deputies are working with the Georgia Department of Corrections to search for him.

Huggins was in custody after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in 1990.

Anyone with information on Huggins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or dial 9-1-1.