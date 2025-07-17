Man convicted of child molestation in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was accused of child molestation in Georgia was sentenced to life in prison, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced on Thursday.

In September of 2022, a mother called police after returning home and discovering Markea’l Lewis, a family friend, close to her 11-year-old son with his private parts exposed, officials said.

Lewis was later arrested. The child underwent forensic interviews at the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, according to Fulton County officials.

“It was disclosed that Lewis had engaged in repeated sexual abuse over a period of time. The investigation revealed that Lewis used manipulation and grooming tactics to gain access to the victim, including offering gifts and substances to lower his defenses,” Fulton County officials added.

Lewis was found guilty of aggravated child molestation.

Willis says she is proud of the victim showing courage throughout this process.

“No child should endure this kind of harm, and we will continue to fight for justice on their behalf,” she said.