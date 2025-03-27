Crime And Law

Man charged with exposing himself multiple times to 12-year-old in Jackson County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mugshot photo of Darrell Cobb (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged with exposing himself to a 12-year-old child in Jackson County multiple times in less than a year.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child.

Investigators discovered that Darrell Cobb exposed himself three times during the past seven months.

Cobb admitted to investigators that he exposed himself to the victim multiple times, but says it was “accidental.”

He faces three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and the bond has been set at $45,000.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or other crimes involving Cobb, please contact our office at (850) 482-9648 immediately.

