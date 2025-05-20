Man charged in connection to deadly southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police have made an additional arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured in southwest Atlanta in March.

Officials say 26-year-old Dontavius Grier surrendered to Fulton County jail in connection to the shooting. He faces tampering with evidence charges.

Around 11:43 p.m. on March 2, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2001 Sylvan Rd. Upon arrival, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say a 33-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot. Police did not release the identity of the victims.

On May 16, 33-year-old Robert Julian surrendered to Fulton County jail. He faces murder and violations of the Georgia Control Substance Act charges.

The investigation is ongoing.