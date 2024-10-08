Crime And Law

Man arrested for kidnapping, murder after Bartow County deputies find dead woman in blanket

Antonios Kostopolous

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow deputies responding to a domestic dispute found a woman dead and wrapped in a blanket on Sunday.

Deputies forced entry at a home on Chastain Drive in Cartersville and found the body of 42-year-old Karina Moreno on the living room floor, wrapped in a blanket.

At the home, deputies found 52-year-old Antonio Pete Kostopoulous with blood on his body. He was immediately arrested.

Kostopoulous and Moreno’s relationship was unclear.

Kostopoulos is being charged with murder, family violence, aggravated, strangulation, battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and more.

Bartow deputies are continuing to investigate this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6029.

