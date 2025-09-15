Man arrested in connection to shooting at Kroger in Atlanta

Crime And Law

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a Kroger in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Kroger on Metropolitan Parkway. The victim’s identity and current condition have not been released.

Forest Park police arrested a suspect, identified as Clinton Mayers, in connection with an armed truck robbery and the shooting outside the store.

Officers tracked a stolen vehicle on Frontage Road and stopped the car. Inside, police say they found a black duffle bag containing cash and a gun.

Atlanta Police, Forest Park Police, and the FBI are now working together to connect the two incidents.

This is a developing story.

